Who’s The New WWE RAW GM?, Vince McMahon Announces Superstar Shakeup
Vince McMahon appeared on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 33 edition of WWE RAW and named the new RAW General Manager – 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Vince noted that RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will be out of action for some time due to the table dump she took during Seth Rollins’ win over Triple H at WrestleMania 33.
Vince also announced that next Monday’s show will feature a “Superstar Shakeup” with both the RAW and the SmackDown rosters. Vince and Michael Cole did not say this would be a Draft but the “Superstar Shakeup” sounds like something similar to the Draft.
Below are photos and video from tonight’s segment with Vince and Angle:
