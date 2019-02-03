Why AJ Styles Missed WWE Live Event, New Day & Carmella – Super Bowl, Evolution

— AJ Styles did not appear as advertised at last night’s WWE SmackDown live event in Vancouver, British Columbia.

According to a report today by John Pollock of POST Wrestling, Styles missed the show because he was “dinged up” recently. He should be cleared to resume wrestling by Tuesday for SmackDown LIVE in Everett, Washington.

Styles last wrestled at the Royal Rumble, losing to WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan.

— In the video below, The New Day and Carmella talked about today’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. Kofi Kingston is a vocal Patriots fan and gets offended with being asked who he’s backing. Carmella — a former Patriots cheerleader —said it obviously wasn’t even a question to who she was cheering for.

— It was 16 years ago today when Triple H, Ric Flair, Batista and Randy Orton formed one of the greatest factions in WWE history, Evolution.