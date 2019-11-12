Why Aleister Black Hasn’t Been Wrestling, ECW Star Hospitalized

PWMania.com Staff
– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Aleister Black is currently dealing with a knee injury. However, WWE wants to keep him on television and that is why Black is continuing to cut the backstage promos.

– Former ECW star Francine noted the following on Twitter:

