Why Aleister Black Hasn’t Been Wrestling, ECW Star Hospitalized

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Aleister Black is currently dealing with a knee injury. However, WWE wants to keep him on television and that is why Black is continuing to cut the backstage promos.

– Former ECW star Francine noted the following on Twitter:

Hey all. I’m going to take a break from Twitter. I’m falling into a depression again. It happened after the last two surgeries and it’s happening now. I’m not feeling well at all and I’m just a mess. Thanks for the concern. Take care. — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) November 10, 2019