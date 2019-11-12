Why Aleister Black Hasn’t Been Wrestling, ECW Star Hospitalized

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Aleister Black is currently dealing with a knee injury. However, WWE wants to keep him on television and that is why Black is continuing to cut the backstage promos.
– Former ECW star Francine noted the following on Twitter:
Hey all. I’m going to take a break from Twitter. I’m falling into a depression again. It happened after the last two surgeries and it’s happening now. I’m not feeling well at all and I’m just a mess. Thanks for the concern. Take care.
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) November 10, 2019
I’m back in the hospital. Not sure what’s wrong. Thank you for the well wishes. To those who had something snarky to say, I pray that you and your family stay healthy.
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) November 11, 2019