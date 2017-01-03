Why Anthem Bought TNA, Bruce Prichard Returning, Abyss Says TNA Is Rebuilding From Scratch

– In an interview with The Financial Post, Anthem Sports and Entertainment owner Leonard Asper explained why his company bought Impact Wrestling:

“I like sports. But I’m not doing this because I’m a wrestling fanatic. It’s a business decision. We want to own content as a company.”

– According to ProWrestlingSheet.com, TNA is bringing back Bruce Prichard (formerly Brother Love in WWE) to have both a backstage role and an on-screen role in Impact Wrestling. He will apparently have an “advisory position” behind the scenes.

Abyss appeared on the Interactive Wrestling Radio show. Here are the highlights:

On Anthem taking over: “It is exciting times right now. The energy in the room and the energy with the boys is really strong right now. Anthem, and the Anthem folks, have really set the table for us and things are going great. There’s a lot of excitement, a lot of enthusiasm and I think it is going to reflect in the shows that you see.”

On the rumors of major changes at the next taping: “Yeah, I mean, stay tuned! I don’t want to give too much away but as I said, it is a new day. You’re going to see a few surprises, some new faces, and some old ones as well. It is exciting times and I really believe in my heart and in my head that the shows are going to reflect that.”

On TNA Impact Wrestling in 2017: “I think you hit it on the head. It is a fresh start, a new look, and a new kind of adventure for wrestling fans. We’re going to see some new faces, some old faces. We’re really going to build from scratch with some new faces… I am kind of tripping because I don’t want to give too much away. I implore wrestling fans to check it out. It is going to be really neat!”

On Matt and Jeff Hardy leaving TNA: “You know, I don’t know. That is something that is way over my head. I don’t know the answer to that. I will say that Matt and Jeff Hardy have been consumate professionals in and out of the ring with TNA and Impact Wrestling in and out of the ring over the years. I have a great relationship with both of them. I think nothing but the world of them. What they did for this company is nothing short of incredible. Matt re-inventing himself, Jeff being Jeff. They’re both just incredibly hard working people. I wish them nothing but the best no matter what.”

On having Jeff Jarrett back in charge of TNA: “Nice! It feels nice! It is very comforting. You know, I know Jeff a long time and everything he does, his heart, his soul is this business. He doesn’t mind building this business. TO see him back in charge leading the charge, leading the troops is a comforting feeing. Jeff’s the first one in the trenches for the fight. He’s a great leader. it is going to reflect in the shows as well.”

You can check out the full interview below: