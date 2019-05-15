Why Asuka and Kairi Sane Are Now Called The Kabuki Warriors

Newly christened as The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane beat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville last night on SmackDown LIVE as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics watched closely from the announce table.

In a post-match interview with Kayla Braxton, Paige explained why Asuka and Sane are calling themselves The Kabuki Warriors. Paige says Asuka and Sane originally wanted to be called The Kabuki Girls, but they ultimately felt that The Kabuki Warriors “would be more fierce.”

Paige then says The Kabuki Warriors are taking over the women’s tag team division and vows they will become the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Paige also explained the name on Twitter in response to a fan who criticized it.

You know it was the girls who chose their name right? Well technically they wanted “kabuki girls” but it was changed to kabuki warriors. Chill https://t.co/2p5TAspX9h — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 15, 2019

Asuka explained the meaning behind the name on Twitter.