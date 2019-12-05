Why Awesome Kong Hasn’t Been Wrestling, AEW Audio Issues

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following in regards to why Awesome Kong hasn’t been actively wrestling on AEW Dynamite:

“See, the deal with Kong is that you know, Kong’s beat up and there’s not a lot she can really do in the ring. So you do stuff like this because Kong’s kinda famous and you can do things where she’s kinda hidden and stuff. She doesn’t do long matches like everybody else.”

– Regarding the audio issues that people were experiencing during this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, it appears that this only happened with the TNT feed. FITE TV and TSN in Canada reportedly had no issues.