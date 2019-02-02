Why Baron Corbin Needed Approval To Have His Head Shaved

Chris Van Vliet recently did an interview with Baron Corbi. Here are a few highlights:

Bam Bam Bigelow: “Bam Bam Bigelow is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time. So I’m not going to tattoo flames, but I would like to tattoo my head and getting rid of the hair was the first step to getting there. I don’t know when it is going to happen and it might actually kill my mother so it’s one of those things where I’m going to work slowly into it.”

Getting approval to have his head shaved: “I would say like 8 months. I went and talked to Vince about cutting my hair at one point and he was like not yet. And then I went and talked to him again and he said we’ll see what we can do. I think it has to go through the legal department and stuff like that because it’s on action figures and video games and all of those things. It’s not just one person saying ‘ok, you can do that’. If I would have showed up with just my head shaved, I’d probably be out of a job.”