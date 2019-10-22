Why Becky Lynch Missed WWE RAW, Latest Update On Naomi

– Becky Lynch wasn’t on this week’s episode of WWE RAW because she was at the ESPN Women + Sports Summit 10th anniversary event:

– Naomi, who was taken off the road following Jimmy Usos’ latest arrest, could be returning to action soon. Naomi is currently being advertised for the WWE live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico this Saturday. Naomi is slated to team with Natalya against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at the event.