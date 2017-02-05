Why Carmella Wasn’t Called Up With Enzo and Cass

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Carmella revealed why she wasn’t called up to the main roster with Enzo and Cass:

“When Hunter told me he said the reason why you’re not going with them is because you have the ability to make it on your own, you’re not just a hype girl for Cass and Enzo you’re not, I see more in you, you have more potential and you’re gonna be fine on your own.”

Carmella also talked about the struggles of being on separate brands from her real-life boyfriend Cass:

“I get home on Wednesdays and he leaves on Fridays so we have all day Wednesday, all day Thursday and then sometimes he’ll randomly get like a Friday off here and there, but we’ve gotten used to it, at first it was like okay how do we do this how do we figure it out but it’s pretty great I mean I’d be lying if I said it wouldn’t nice to be on the same brand because we could see each other all the time but then I’d probably get sick of him, he’d probably get annoyed with me, because we’re so opposite in so many ways like he’s like a night owl and I like to go to bed and like we just you know we have our own ways of doing things but it’s so nice to miss him and it’s so nice like when I get home on Wednesdays when he picks me up from the airport it’s just so nice like we have our few days together and we’ve gotten really good at like texting and like figuring out like what works best for us when he’s on the road and um when I’m on the road, so it’s bittersweet you know, it’s like either way there’s gonna be an issue but we’ve really worked our way to like figuring out what works best.”