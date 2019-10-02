In an interview with NYPost.com, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks commented on why Chris Jericho was made the first AEW World Champion:

“We felt like if we want someone to be the identity of this company, it’s got to be the most famous guy who everyone knows and it’s Chris Jericho, who just so happens to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.”

Matt also commented on AEW wanting to make an impression with Dynamite:

“The moment you flip to our show, I want it to take one frame to go, ‘Oh, I’m watching AEW,’” Matt said. “We should immediately have the ability to be and look different. … Everything about us should be different, so you know at least this one’s AEW and this is the other wrestling show.”