Why Corey Graves and Carmella Missed RAW, NXT On WWE Network

– Corey Graves and Carmella were not at this week’s WWE RAW because the two of them were vacationing in Jamaica.

– Here is what WWE announced regarding the NXT brand’s future on the WWE Network:

Following NXT’s growth in popularity, its weekly Wednesday night show will expand its reach and now air LIVE on USA Network at 8/7C starting September 18.

The new two-hour NXT weekly show will also be available on-demand on WWE Network every Thursday night beginning at 8/7C. NXT TakeOver events will continue to stream live exclusively on WWE Network.