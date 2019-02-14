Why Dana Brooke Didn’t Face Natalya On WWE RAW

After costing them their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against The Riott Squad on the January 28 episode of Raw, Dana Brooke tried to apologize to Natalya last week, but wound up getting the silent treatment from “The Queen of Harts.” In her defense, Natalya was wearing Apple AirPods and didn’t hear anything Dana had to say.

When Natalya “ignored” her, Dana said she would ask the McMahon family for a chance to prove she’s a better competitor by facing “The Queen of Harts” on Raw this week.

The match didn’t go down on Raw as neither Superstar appeared on the show. According to a report, WWE planned to hold the match on Raw, but it was ultimately cut because it didn’t fit on the “go home” show for Elimination Chamber.

Immediately following Raw, Dana posted the following message on Twitter and Instagram.