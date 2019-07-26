Why Daniel Bryan Missed WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins Blasts Brock Lesnar

– PostWrestling.com noted the following regarding Daniel Bryan:

“One person within the company noted to us that the reason Daniel Bryan was off television this week was that he had vacation time.”

Bryan reportedly has a storyline in place but was never scheduled to appear on this week’s Smackdown Live depsite the online tease.

– To hype up his Summerslam match with Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins stated the following to TheHindu.com:

“I’ve already shown the world I can beat Lesnar when I won the title against him at WrestleMania 35 and I can do it again,” Rollins said when asked about their match at SummerSlam. “After that, at WWE Extreme Rules, Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract when I’d just emerged from a grueling battle to take advantage of me and literally stole the belt back. Now you tell me, is such a win befitting of a champion? No kid in the world grows up wanting to be a ‘Brock Lesnar’. He might be a great wrestler/ performer, but he doesn’t inspire anyone, doesn’t do anything for the brand or business, and most of all, he’s a terrible champion.”