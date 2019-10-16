Why Darby Allin Didn’t Sign With WWE

In an interview with Uproxx.com, AEW Darby Allin talked about why he turned down a chance to train at the WWE Performance Center:

“There’s a million guys there who are never going to see the light of day. It’s not worth it. So I was like, ‘I’m not even interested.’ I’m not the type of guy who wants to sit on the sidelines and say, ‘Gee, I’m just happy to be in WWE.’ I don’t give a f*ck.”

“My whole thing is I want to get out of wrestling sooner than later and go into film full time and direct my films that I’ve always wanted to direct, but now I’ve got more eyes on me, so they’ll be like, ‘Oh shit, it’s Darby and he’s making films. Let’s check it out.’ Even if they don’t know what the f*ck it’s about, they’re still going to check it out, you know what I mean?”