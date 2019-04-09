Why Dean Ambrose vs. Nia Jax Never Took Place, Bray Wyatt Comments On Ambrose

– In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Nia Jax explained why an intergender match with Dean Ambrose never took place despite being advertised:

“Unfortunately, my schedule was messed [up], they didn’t have my schedule right. I had Total Divas work that I had to go to, it was more like the scheduling was off and we couldn’t make it work. I don’t want to say 100% because his wife is around here somewhere, but he was scared of me. He’s the one that asked for it to be scrapped.”

– Bray Wyatt commented on Dean Ambrose leaving WWE with the following message on Instagram: