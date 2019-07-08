Why Dolph Ziggler Took Time Off From WWE

During an interview with the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dolph Ziggler talked about his hiatus from WWE:

“I asked for a specific time away to be off of television, because I thought my character had kind of done the same thing over and over, and maybe lost eight or nine and a half times out of 10, and we needed to get something fresh and different with it, so I asked for 90 days to go away,” Ziggler said. “I can’t sit at home. I’m a psychopath; I’ve been living out of a suitcase for 15 years.”

“I also got to do some stand-up sets and do some other different things, and work with my brother on writing some other stuff, sketches, and improv stuff. I just needed to be away from television, character wise. I’ve been very lucky for 14 and a half years only missing a month, a month and a half off. The cool part was I have this other job where I can get better at that, while I’m refreshing my character.”

Ziggler also talks about frustrations with not being the top guy:

“It’s show business, of course it’s going to be frustrating,” Ziggler stated. “When you think you deserve to be champion, and you are not, and there’s a locker room full of 60 people who all think they should be champion and they’re not, it’s frustrating to the 59 people who are not champion. That’s life and you get used to it and you go here is where I can win my battles. I can go out there and show everyone how good I am, so if the right time happens, or the money has been put into the bank and needs to be withdrawn, I’m the guy for it.”