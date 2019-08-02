Why Ember Moon Lost On WWE SmackDown, Matt Riddle Pitches Big Match

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Ember Moon taking the pin on this week’s Smackdown Live despite being the #1 contender for the Smackdown women’s title was a “political” decision. Meltzer noted that “they had three RAW vs. Smackdown matches on the show and Owens was beating McIntyre and Kingston was beating Styles, so this was the one where RAW got to win.”

– Matt Riddle pitched a triple threat match for Summerslam with himself being added to the rumored Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler match: