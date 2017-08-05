Why Enzo Amore Was Kicked Off WWE Tour Bus, Latest News On John Cena’s Schedule

– As previously noted, there was reportedly an incident where Enzo Amore was kicked off a WWE tour bus by Roman Reigns. The incident was brought up during this week’s episode of ‘Bring it to the Table’ on the WWE Network.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the incident that ‘broke the camel’s back’ was when Enzo was talking very loudly on his cell phone and bragging about how much money he was making in WWE. People could hear the conversation and Enzo was apparently also saying things that were interpreted as negative about the business.

On the ‘Bring it to the Table’ episode, Corey Graves commented on how Enzo acts in real life the same way he does on television and that can tend to rub people the wrong way.

– As previously noted, John Cena is currently scheduled for the RAW-branded No Mercy PPV on September 24th. Cena is also scheduled for every RAW TV taping except for the No Mercy go-home show on September 18th. Cena won’t be on that show because he will be with the Smackdown brand in China on the day prior. At this time, there is no word on who Cena will be facing at the No Mercy PPV.