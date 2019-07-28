Why Finn Balor Didn’t Wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura At Smackville

WWE pulled Finn Balor from his scheduled match against Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in one of only two advertised matches scheduled for Saturday night’s SMACKVILLE special event on the WWE Network.

Less than an hour before going live on the WWE Network with a one-hour broadcast from a SmackDown live event at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, WWE announced that Balor got pulled from his match against Nakamura since he was not cleared to compete after suffering an undisclosed injury earlier this week.

During the week, @FinnBalor suffered an undisclosed injury. @WWE Medical has unfortunately not cleared him for competition tonight at #SMACKVILLE. It is unknown who or if @ShinsukeN defends his title tonight. Stay tuned as we learn more. — WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2019

Nakamura appeared at the start of SMACKVILLE and wanted to be declared the winner by forfeit. As the referee was about to count Balor out, Ali came down and cut a promo setting up an immediate match against Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship.

In the closing moments of the match, Ali hit Nakamura with a satellite DDT for a near fall and went to the top rope. Nakamura, however, avoided the 054, sending Ali face first into the middle turnbuckle, and retaining with the Kinshasa.

Balor, who turned 38 years old on Thursday, actually isn’t injured. He is, however, sick.

According to John Pollock of POST Wrestling, Balor is dealing with a “24-hour bug type situation” and WWE is hopeful that Balor will be available for SmackDown LIVE on Tuesday.

Finn Balor has not been cleared for tonight's match with Shinsuke Nakamura on the Smackville special in Nashville. Was told that it is a "24-hour bug type situation" and they are hopeful that Balor will be available for SmackDown on Tuesday night. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) July 28, 2019

Balor is scheduled to wrestle Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown LIVE. WWE announced the match today.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also noted on Twitter that Balor is currently hospitalized with the stomach flu.