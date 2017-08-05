Why HoHo Lun Was Released By WWE, Shinsuke Nakamura’s SummerSlam Entrance

– WWE has teased a special entrance for Shinsuke Nakamura at Summerslam. The following video was posted on Instagram with CFO$ and Lee England Jr., the violinist that has performed Nakamura’s theme song at previous events:

Looks like @cfos_official and @leeenglandjr are up to something in NYC! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

– HoHo Lun wasn’t fired from WWE. The 30-year-old wrestler from Hong Kong requested to be released from his contract so he can deal with a family situation.

Pro Wrestling Sheet then reached out to WWE and received confirmation of his departure on Friday. The statement they got also indicates Lun asked for the release, and their sources say it was “to deal with a family situation.”

WWE’s statement reads: “WWE has granted HoHo Lun’s request to be released for personal reasons.”

Lun, who founded the Hong Kong Pro-Wrestling Federation, signed a contract with WWE last year after participating in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic. Lun beat Ariya Daivari in the first round before being eliminated in the second round to Noam Dar.

Last November, Lun was announced as a roster member for the cruiserweight-centric show, 205 Live. He was introduced to fans on the premiere episode of 205 Live, but never wrestled on the series.

Lun appeared sparingly on NXT, and always an enhancement talent. His last televised match was against Velveteen Dream in a losing effort back in June.