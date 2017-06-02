Why Is Raquel No Longer In TNA? – Backstage News On Her Departure

It was reported last month that Raquel, whose real name is Gabi Castrovinci, is no longer with TNA. She revealed the news on Twitter when asked by a fan if she still with the company. She simply said “no.”

As far as why she is no longer in TNA, her contract expired and company officials declined to offer her a new one. They felt she wasn’t improving in the ring and were also upset that she had lied about her age to them. They apparently thought she was in her 20s when she is actually over 30.

She turned 31-years-old on Jan. 10.

When they found out how old she really was, combined with a feeling that she wasn’t getting any better, they decided not to invest any more time in her.

Prior to joining TNA, Castrovinci was a contestant on WWE’s Tough Enough revival in 2015. She was eliminated early in the series and not offered a contract by WWE.

Castrovinci continued her training with World Xtreme Wrestling and would make her wrestling debut by the end of 2015. TNA signed her almost instantly, as she made her debut for the promotion in January 2016. She was initially involved in an angle with Lashley, but it was quickly dropped and nothing came from it.

Castrovinci made her wrestling debut for TNA in March at One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown 2016, where she lost to Barbi Hayden. The following month, she began acting as a manager for The BroMans (Robbie E and Jessie Godderz). She wrestled a few more matches until October. At the end of her run, she was doing a gimmick where she would come to the ring with a phone and take selfies.

I'm all about that selfie 📱@impactwrestling 😎 @fueloculos A photo posted by 💍Gabi Castrovinci – "Raquel" (@gabi.castrovinci) on Nov 15, 2016 at 8:18am PST

Castrovinci currently wrestles for various independent promotions, as well as Shine Wrestling, where she is the tag team champion with Santana Garrett.