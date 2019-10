According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Jake Hager hasn’t wrestled in AEW yet because an agreement was made that Hager wouldn’t wrestle until after his next Bellator fight on October 25th. Meltzer also noted the following:

“His agreement was that he’s doing TV every week and taking Tuesday and Wednesdays as his days off training while training the other five days, but wouldn’t wrestle matches until after the fight to avoid the injury risk.”