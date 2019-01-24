Why John Cena Was Advertised For The Royal Rumble

With WWE struggling to sell tickets for the Royal Rumble at Chase Field, WWE reportedly advertised John Cena in the Rumble match and Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman to boost ticket sales despite the fact that neither were apparently planned to happen.

Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said about the situation:

“The story going around is that Cena was never to be in the Rumble in the first place, but with a stadium to fill, they advertised Cena, similar to advertising Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman, another match never actually planned, to help sell tickets.”

Meltzer didn’t rule out that Cena could be part of the Rumble since filming for his new movie doesn’t start until February 4th.

Meltzer noted that the Rumble is expected to have around 25,000 to 30,000 paid and the stadium was configured to fit around 43,000 people.