Why Kane Is Missing From Television, Mick Foley Asks Fans Who Should Be The Next Raw General Manager

– Kane hasn’t been seen on WWE television since November, which has led many people to ask, “Where is Kane?”

While it was reported last month that Kane has been out of action due to a variety of nagging injuries, Sportskeeda is reporting today that he requested time off to run for the Knox County mayoral seat in 2018 and to work on his insurance agency business, The Jacobs Agency.

The report also notes that Kane’s current contract with WWE has a $905,000 downside guarantee (with first class travel and accommodations) and is set to expire next year.

– Mick Foley is asking fans on Facebook who the next Raw General Manager should be, assuming that he is removed from the position.

“Things really get rolling on the new season of Holy Foley when WWE Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon – WWE stops by for dinner – and refuses to leave! Join us for a season full of highbrow high jinx only on WWE Network!

OK, none of that is actually happening – a new season or Steph moving in – but I always got a kick out of this photo (taken pre-haircut, in our #McMahonFoleyConnection high-fiving days) and hope that some of you do too. I also think it’s indicative of the fun I have had working with Stephanie (although the past few weeks have been a little rocky) and of a friendship spanning 18 years.

Assuming Mrs Foley’s baby boy gets the boot sometime in 2017, who would you like to see in the GM role?”