Naomi explained in a Twitter post why she hasn’t been seen on WWE television lately:

I’ve faced some trying times the past few months…losing a loved one so dear to me (rocked me to my core) & handling my own health issues I wasn’t aware of forced me to slow down & reevaluate…I want my loving fans to know that I’m ok and will be back when the time is right😘 pic.twitter.com/9eL1vZCCIb

— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) 30 September 2019