Why Randy Orton Decided To Stay With WWE

While appearing on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Randy Orton explained why he decided to sign a new contract with WWE:

“I did sign a [five-year] deal and I’m very happy about it,” Randy stated. “I was just having fun and I’ve been more so now than ever aware of other guys like Will Ospreay, and other guys that work with Cody Rhodes, and I’m watching a little more wrestling. I’m not in the WWE bubble as much as I’ve been for almost the past two decades, and I’m learning to appreciate other styles a little more instead of quickly seeing something that isn’t how I would do it, or isn’t how I would sell it, and I’m realizing that in it’s own way, it’s good.”

“This might be upsetting for some people but I never really saw myself leaving WWE. To me, it was about getting to a point where I’m happy and with what I’m doing to my body, the amount of time that I’m gone from my family – in the end, it’s all going to be worth it. And that’s where I’m at right now, so I’m definitely happy being a WWE Superstar.”