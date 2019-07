Randy Orton hasn’t been on WWE television during the past month because he is reportedly dealing with a neck injury. According to Fightful.com, Orton was evaluated last week after jamming his neck in a recent match against Aleister Black.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“The injury was said to not be serious, but there weren’t any immediate plans for Orton at TV, and was given the time off to heal up.”