Why WWE RAW Went Black On The USA Network During The Main Event

Six nights before colliding for the Raw Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble, Sasha Banks and Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey teamed up with their best friends in tag team action.

Teaming with Bayley, Sasha came out on top as “The Boss” trapped Natalya in the Bank Statement to score the victory.

If you watched Raw on the USA Network, you may have noticed the screen go black for about two seconds while Sasha and Natalya were going at it. The reason for this is because Sasha had a wardrobe malfunction.

Sasha had her legs wrapped around Natalya’s shoulders when her tights fell down to expose her backside. Sasha, however, wasn’t exactly exposed as she wore flesh-colored leggings over a thong — as WWE women wrestlers tend to do. She then quickly hiked her tights back up.

Since Raw is on a seven-second delay, Sasha’s wardrobe malfunction wasn’t shown on the USA Network.