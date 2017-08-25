Why reDRagon Was Put With Adam Cole In NXT, Nikki Bella Leaves For DWTS?, Natalya Video

– Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya talking about The Hart Family having success at SummerSlam to plug her big win over Naomi at last Sunday’s pay-per-view in Brooklyn.

– Dave Meltzer indicated in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Fish were put with Adam Cole in WWE NXT because of Cole’s size as a heel. It was noted that the feud with Cole vs. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre brings an interesting dynamic with a small heel battling a large babyface.

– It looks like Nikki Bella is off to begin filming the 25th season of ABC’s Dancing with The Stars, which premieres on Monday, September 18th. John Cena tweeted the following on his fiancee today: