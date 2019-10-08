Why Samoa Joe Hasn’t Been On WWE TV, Latest On Status Of Evolution PPV

– For those of you wondering why Samoa Joe hasn’t been on WWE television in several weeks, PWInsider.com is reporting that Joe suffered a broken thumb during a match and is waiting to be cleared to return. There is currently no timetable for when he’ll be back.

– In an interview with DigitialSpy.com, Triple H commented on the status of the women’s Evolution event:

“(Evolution) is still on the table, still up in the air as to what will happen and what will go down. I think it might be a little bit on a delay from when we would have liked to have done it, just because there’s only seven days in a week and 24 hours in the day. There’s only so much we can accomplish and have it be done correctly.”