Why Sasha Banks Wasn’t Active On WWE RAW, AEW Announces New Signing

– As previously noted, Sasha Banks was reportedly injured during her Royal Rumble match against Ronda Rousey and missed live events over the weekend. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Banks hasn’t been cleared and that is why Bayley worked the entire tag match on RAW by herself. However, the injury isn’t considered to be serious and that’s why WWE went through with plans for Bayley and Sasha to advance to the Elimination Chamber match.

– Jimmy Havoc was revealed as the latest All Elite Wrestling signing: