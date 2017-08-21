Why The Arena Was Empty For The First WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Match, Matt Hardy Reacts

Regarding the first Kickoff match at Summerslam, there was an issue with fans getting into the building. According to several people in attendance, fans were not allowed to start entering the building until 5:00 PM Eastern which was the same time the Kickoff started. Security was also reportedly being slow at letting people in. The Hardys/Jason Jordan vs. Miztourage match started shortly before 5:30 and the vast majority of fans were still outside the arena.

