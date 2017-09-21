Why The Authors of Pain Weren’t Called Up To The Main Roster, Jinder Mahal Inspires NXT Wrestler

– Last month at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, The Authors of Pain lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to SAnitY, who was represented by Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young after the latter replaced Killian Dain mid-match. This was the first time on NXT programming that The Authors of Pain were defeated. Following the loss, rumors began to swirl that The Authors of Pain were headed to the main roster since they did not appear at the subsequent NXT tapings. The duo, however, appeared at last week’s set of tapings, which indicates they’re staying in NXT for now.

Behind the scenes, WWE officials gave a lot of thought on promoting the duo to Raw or SmackDown LIVE but ultimately decided against it. There was a split on who thought they were ready for the main roster and who didn’t. Those who thought Akam and Rezar were ready couldn’t find a creative plan for them that would work on the main roster and they did not want another “Ascension situation.”

– The South China Morning Post has a story here on NXT wrestler Tian Bing working last Sunday’s WWE live event in Shenzen. In the article, Bing said that he’s using the rise Jinder Mahal as inspiration for himself.

“Jinder Mahal, the WWE Champion, can have great influence in his country,” Bing said. “He can make WWE crazy and famous in his country. I also have my own target for myself. Everyone wants that dream, to be the famous player.”