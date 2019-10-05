Why The Undertaker Wasn’t On SmackDown, WWE’s Latest Signing Revealed

– Despite being advertised for Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, The Undertaker did not appear on the show. When a fan on Instagram commented on Undertaker not appearing, Undertaker responded with the following:

“I was told I wasn’t needed.”

– SquaredCircleSirens.com is reporting that former Impact Wrestling Knockout Scarlett Bordeaux has signed with WWE:

Sources tell us that she has been at the Performance Center over the last few days – prepping for her eventual NXT TV debut.

We’re told that while she will wrestle the current plan is for her to be paired with a male NXT star and that her TV debut is coming “soon”.