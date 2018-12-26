Why Triple H Doesn’t Want NXT Call-ups To Fail On The Main Roster

After the McMahon family shook things up on Raw last week, WWE announced that five more NXT standouts would be arriving at the Raw and SmackDown LIVE brands. Among the fresh new faces are Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight), EC3 and the previously-announced Lars Sullivan.

Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Triple H doesn’t want any of the NXT call-ups to fail because it reflects badly on him and the brand.

“It was also noted that Paul Levesque doesn’t want NXT star call-ups to fail, because that reflects badly. If these guys fail, they were never really NXT top stars,” Meltzer wrote.

Sullivan is an exception to this as he is expected to get “every chance in the world” to get over so if he ends up failing, it won’t be due to a lack of effort.