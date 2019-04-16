Why Tye Dillinger Asked For His WWE Release

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Peyton Royce talked about her fiancé Tye Dillinger’s departure from WWE…

Why Dillinger asked for his release: “He wants to wrestle. He loves wrestling, and that’s what he wants to do. And so he’s going to go make himself happy and he’s going to do that.”

If she supports his decision: “Oh, absolutely. He used to ask me, ‘Babe, would you still, like, um, what do you think’ and I would always say, ‘I just want you to be happy and whatever, whatever that is, you do that, and I will support you because as long as you’re happy, I need you to be happy.’”

