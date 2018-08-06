Why Was Paul Heyman At WWE Performance Center?, WWE Stars’ First Matches On Raw, SummerSlam 2002

– Paul Heyman was at the WWE Performance Center for a few days last week running promo classes with talent, according to PWInsider.

On Friday, the official Instagram account of NXT posted photos of Heyman teaching Bianca Belair and Kona Reeves on “how to address a sold-out crowd.”

Bayley attended the class and posted a photo on her Instagram Story of Heyman instructing Lars Sullivan.

Is Lars Sullivan about to become the next "Paul Heyman Guy"? #SummerSlam #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Y8XST0TmGh — Lost in the Midcard (@LITMCPodcast) August 3, 2018

– Ronda Rousey will compete on Raw for the first time ever tomorrow night as she takes on Alicia Fox. Ahead of the match, WWE.com posted a photo gallery of the first time The Undertaker, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks and other current Superstars wrestled on Raw.

– Ahead of SummerSlam 2018 on August 19, WWE posted this 60-second highlight video looking back at SummerSlam 2002.

In the main event, Brock Lesnar defeated The Rock to capture the WWE Undisputed Championship.