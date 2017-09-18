Why WWE Brought Back Starrcade, Cody Rhodes Teaming With Goldust At Starrcade?

– While things can change, the current plan is for the WWE Starrcade live event in Greensboro, NC to be merely a house show and not air on the WWE Network. It’s believed that WWE is using the Starrcade name as a way to draw fans away from the WrestleCade convention. The convention takes place the same weekend and is only 30 miles away from Greensboro in Winston-Salem, NC. The WrestleCade Twitter account re-tweeted several messages from fans that are showing support for the convention including this one:

Little Doubt #WWE is bringing back #Starcade to try compete with #wrestlecade. as for me this is where i will be>> https://t.co/Su3SV75E8s pic.twitter.com/4IlBL8fpvu — PWGuru (@pwguru65) September 18, 2017

– Cody Rhodes reacted to news of WWE bringing back the Starrcade event and got the following response from Michael Hayes:

Dear @MichaelPSHayes1 If you're afraid an event won't sell cuz' the holiday and want one of my Dad's events…at least book Goldy.. -Cody — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 18, 2017