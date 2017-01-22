Why WWE Hasn’t Done War Games

During a recent edition of his podcast, Bruce Prichard talked about why WWE has never done a War Games match:

“[McMahon] hates the double ring. He hates the double ring thing. I tried to sell the two-ring battle royal for years. He hated the double ring thing. He didn’t like the guys going in at intermittent times and the way it was always done with the heels having the favor of the babyfaces, but then you fast forward to Elimination Chamber. It was just one of those things. It was a WCW creation and he didn’t care for it.”

