Why WWE Passed On Signing Io Shirai, HHH Sends Custom Title To MLB Team, Paul Ellering

– Above is a new promo for WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” with The Authors of Pain, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering and Roderick Strong. As noted, the match will see Akam and Rezar team with Strong to face The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly plus SAnitY’s Killian Dain with NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe. Ellering says WarGames is not a game, it’s about survival as he was in the first match. He goes on to say The Undisputed Era and SAnitY will pay in pain.

– WWE passed on signing top Japanese women’s wrestler Io Shirai due to an issue they found with her heart during pre-signing medical tests, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It had been reported that there were issues with Shirai’s back but the problems were heart-related. Shirai has been cleared by doctors in Japan for her neck and her heart but WWE doctors advised on not signing her

Shirai had reportedly been offered a deal at the same time Kairi Sane was offered her contract. Shirai participated in a WWE Performance Center tryout this past March. It was reported that she accepted a deal but the offer was rescinded due to her medical examination.

– As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the Houston Astros for winning the MLB World Series in Game 7 last night: