Why WWE Pulled Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade From Fastlane Kickoff, Sheamus and Asuka

— WWE advertised a match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade for last Sunday’s Fastlane Kickoff show but pulled it so they could be included in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the United States Championship with R-Truth and title holder Samoa Joe. The WWE creative team was still making changes to Fastlane an hour before the Kickoff show began and decided to pull the match because they had a lot of time left to fill on the Fastlane pay-per-view. They’re also considering Mysterio vs. Andrade for WrestleMania 35 and wanted to hold the match off in case they decide to go in that direction.

Joe retained the United States Championship on Sunday by forcing Mysterio to pass out from the Coquina Clutch.

— In the latest video from Sheamus’ “Celtic Warrior Workouts” YouTube channel, Asuka takes part in a full body circuit workout.