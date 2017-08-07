Why WWE Stopped Using The Great Khali

Last month at WWE Battleground, the momentous return of The Great Khali allowed WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to defeat Randy Orton and survive the first Punjabi Prison Match in nearly a decade.

This was not supposed to be a one and done as WWE had plans on Khali wrestling in a tag team match at SummerSlam. Khali, however, was not medically cleared to take any bumps or wrestle and WWE officials decided against using him further at this time.

Had Khali been cleared to compete at SummerSlam, he would have teamed with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal against Orton and a partner.

John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura to earn the opportunity to challenge WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was then moved forward to SmackDown LIVE last week since the tag team match had to be canceled.

Following Khali’s surprise appearance, he was listed as a current Superstar on WWE.com. His profile was moved to the Alumni section a few days later, which seems to indicate that WWE has no plans on using him sporadically.