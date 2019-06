An anonymous WWE wrestler reportedly said the following to WrestlingNews.co regarding why they chose to stay with WWE and not leave for AEW:

“At this point, it’s about putting money away for my family. I may never make this kind of money again so I thank AEW for raising the pay scale for everyone. I would love to have a bigger role but I will gladly take the checks and extend my bump card by not being on the road as much.”