Why You Can ACTUALLY Make Money Betting on the WWE

Whoa, you can bet on the WWE? We can hear the confused cries coming from the top rope now. Yes, you can actually bet on the WWE matches and tournaments just like with any other sport. This may confuse you a little as the premise of WWE is targeted more towards entertainment, but it is 100% possible and is actually growing in popularity. Many sports bettors are actually using it to turn a pretty nice profit.

Today we’re going to talk more about “the why” than “the how” of betting on the WWE. For those looking to get started betting now, here’s an awesome resource that breaks down bet types, where to bet, and even dives into some great strategy to start making smarter picks.

Over here, we’re going to look more here into taking care of those confused cries and explaining why betting on WWE can exist. Spoiler alert, “the why” also leads into the basis of the strategy behind being successful so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Successful WWE Betting

Ok, to understand how this works you need to understand what conditions are necessary for betting to take place in general. All you need to be able to bet is an event where the outcome is unknown to those interested in betting. The key part of this condition for WWE is “unknown to those interested in betting.” Do the writers and execs at the WWE know what is going to happen with each match or tournament?

For the most part, yes they do.

However, this information is protected and guarded with the utmost security and kept to an extremely small close-knit group. There’s a reason there are almost never leaks about what is going to happen or who is going to win. If this information got out, it would ruin the sport, and there’d be no point in watching. No one is going to watch a basketball game if they know who is going to win and the same is true for the WWE.

Since we don’t know who is going to win and that information is not public knowledge, an opportunity for betting arises. Now, this is where you need to understand the distinction of what is going on and what you need to be focusing on to make an intelligent bet. HINT: This is the strategy talk we said we’d be getting into earlier so get your pencils ready to take some notes if you want to make some cash. We’re going to use boxing as an analogy to make a few points here.

When you are betting on a boxing match, you are looking at the skill of each fighter, how they match up against each other, historical wins and losses, as well as what their health is. Basically, you are looking for who the superior athlete is and who is going to win based on that information.

As the WWE is more entertainment based (scripted), things are much different. The abilities of the athletes do not depict who will win the match or tournament; it’s the writers who decide that. And what is the writer’s motivation for who should win? Entertainment value. You see, the winners and losers are not picked at random by a computer. They are selected by a highly-skilled team of writers who are looking for the best possible outcome to drive ratings and entertain the fans.

What this means is that there is a method to their madness. If the writers were just picking winners and loser at random, there would be no way to bet on the matches and tournaments intelligently. But because they are targeting at a continuous goal, there are patterns that are going to emerge. Have you ever been watching the WWE and been able to predict what was going to happen next? Do you constantly find yourself saying, “HA! I knew that was going to happen.” If so, you’re probably already starting to get inside the heads of the writers which is the key to being successful at betting the WWE.

The bottom line is that you need to look less at the actual athletes and their skill levels and look more at the writers and what you think they are going to have happen next. Once you can realize this distinction, you can start setting yourself on the road to make some great money on these matches and tournaments.

What To Look For

So, what sort of things should you look at then? The first and most important piece of advice we can give you is to be as up to speed and knowledgeable about the WWE as possible. You need to be aware of all of the moving pieces so you don’t miss anything that might help to lead you to a different and more accurate prediction.

This does include everything that happens on TV, but also things that happen off screen. For example, if an athlete suffers a real-life back injury, you can most likely suspect that they are not going to be winning any tournaments anytime soon. The league may still have them compete in tournaments, but they’re not going to be able to do any crazy cool moves with the injury and therefore are most likely not going to be the outright winner.

Once you familiarize yourself with as much information as possible, start looking historically at different trends.

What happens early in the season?

Do favorites do better early in the season or do they do better late?

When are most of the upsets?

Is there a story line that continues to repeat itself with certain types of athletes?

Is a fighter on the rise or decline?

The list of these questions is endless but is the key to cracking betting on the WWE. Once you can crack the pattern of the writers, you’re going to be rolling in the dough.

Summary

Humans are naturally creatures of habit and tend to follow patterns even when they aren’t aware that they are. For example, if a writer says, “I don’t want to be a creature of habit. I’m always going to pick the most outlandish thing to happen,” they are in fact following a pattern.

If this were the case, you would just identify the most outlandish option available and bet on that every time. Sometimes attempts to be less predictable actually make you more predictable. We feel this is the case A LOT when it comes to writers including those in the WWE.

If you feel like you always know what is going to happen next in the WWE or at least do more than half the time, you might want to take a serious look at betting on the action and putting those accurate predictions to good use.