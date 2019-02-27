Will Batista Appear On RAW Next Week?, 205 Live Star To Make Announcement On His WWE Future

— As WWE celebrated the 70th birthday of Ric Flair on Raw, Batista shockingly stormed “The Nature Boy”‘s dressing room, dragging an incapacitated Flair through the hallway and asking Triple H, “Do I have your attention now?”

It’s quite likely that Batista will explain his actions next week. According to a report this afternoon by PWInsider.com, “The Animal” is scheduled for Raw next Monday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The latest edition of WWE Now with Cathy Kelley looks at Flair’s response to Batista’s attack.

— WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy is planning to make an announcement tonight regarding his “immediate future with WWE.”