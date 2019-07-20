Will Bret Hart Be At Monday’s WWE RAW Reunion?

While WWE has put together quite an ensemble for Raw Reunion this Monday, one of the company’s greatest stars of all time won’t be on hand for the festivities.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart declined WWE’s invitation to appear on the show.

There’s no word on why Hart turned down the offer. Raw Reunion takes place in Tampa, Florida, which would be a long flight for Hart since he resides in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Hart appeared for WWE in April at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. He was there to accept his second induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, this time for his work in The Hart Foundation with the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart.