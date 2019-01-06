Will Carmella Join RAW?, Behind The Scenes Video Of John Cena’s Return To SmackDown

— WWE ran a poll last Thursday via Instagram Story asking fans: “Do you think these 20 things will happen in 2019?” One question asked fans if they see Carmella joining Raw.

Most fans see this happening in 2019 as the final poll results are 56% for “YES” and 44% for “NO.”

— Take a look behind the curtain at John Cena’s return to SmackDown LIVE, which was quickly interrupted by Becky Lynch, Andrade “Cien” Almas, and Zelina Vega.

The latest edition of WWE Now looks at what Lynch had to say to Cena after they teamed up on SmackDown LIVE.