Will Charlotte Flair Get Added To Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 35?

WWE plans to add Charlotte Flair to the Raw Women’s Championship Match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey that is currently set for WrestleMania 35 in April.

According to Dave Meltzer on post-Raw edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE intends to add Charlotte to the match, thus making it a Triple Threat, “somewhere down the line.”

Lynch chose Rousey as her WrestleMania opponent on Raw after winning the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Meltzer noted that while WWE could call an audible, current plans will result in Charlotte staking claim to a place in the match on April 7.

Lana was set to enter the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at No. 28, but hobbled down to the ring because of an injury suffered while serving as Rusev’s manager during his United States Championship Match against Shinsuke Nakamura earlier in the night. Nia Jax came out next and attacked Lana, leading to Lynch taking Lana’s spot in the Rumble before going on to eliminate Flair for the win.

Flair has a legitimate gripe since Lynch was technically an unofficial entrant in the Rumble. “The Man” received clearance to enter the match from producer Fit Finlay, who has no authority over matches in the WWE Universe.