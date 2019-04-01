Will Kofi Kingston Face Daniel Bryan At WrestleMania 35?, Shane McMahon

— After everything he’s been through, Kofi Kingston made it known this afternoon on Twitter that he wants his WWE Championship Match against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to be made official.

One week from today, I will be on the cusp of achieving my childhood dream, wrestling for the WWE title…(crazy to say that) Since a certain someone has made it impossible to trust him at his word, I’m gonna need to see something in writing. No more games. — KOFI (@TrueKofi) March 31, 2019

Shortly thereafter, WWE announced that Bryan and Kingston will sign the contract for their WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 35 this Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE.

You can expect the match to be made official. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com was told Tuesday night that there shouldn’t be any more hurdles for Kingston in facing Bryan at WrestleMania.

— Shane McMahon is taking his next great leap — to one of TV’s most sprawling franchises.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion revealed the first glimpse of his appearance on NCIS: Los Angeles with a minute-long, behind-the-scenes look at his episode. The clip introduces you to Shane’s character and includes testimonials from his co-stars and producers.

The short version? He’s really intense, the episode’s going to be great, and he’d love to go back. Take a look at the clip below, and check out Shane in action when the episode airs tonight at 9/8 C on CBS.