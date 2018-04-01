Will Ospreay Could End Up Missing Events During WrestleMania 34 Weekend

Will Ospreay, who is dealing with a neck issue, noted on Twitter that he might not be able to make it to New Orleans for events during WrestleMania weekend.

On Sunday, Ospreay took some nasty looking bumps on his neck at the NJPW Sakuraba Genesis show. We will provide an update on his status for next weekend once we get the news.

Hey guys I’m ok. But I might not be fit to compete for NOLA. I’ll update you once I know more. — ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 1, 2018